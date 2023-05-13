Today is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this article we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the standings and other information for all competitions.

Premier League (England)

• Leeds United – Newcastle United 2-2

• Manchester United – Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0

• Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur 2-1

• Chelsea – Nottingham Forest 2-2

• Crystal Palace – Bournemouth 2-0

• Southampton – Fulham 0-2

Botman and Newcastle spill in battle for Champions League

Newcastle United has lost points to relegation candidate Leeds United in the battle for a ticket for the Champions League. The team of trainer Eddie Howe, for whom Sven Botman played the entire match, had to settle for a draw: 2-2. Callum Wilson scored twice from a penalty for Newcastle United and now has 17 goals in the Premier League.

The last 'Magpies' player to score that many goals in an English league season was Alan Shearer in 2003-04. Newcastle United is in third place with 66 points and competes with Manchester United (63 points) and Liverpool (62) for the last two tickets for the Champions League.

Southampton are relegated, Aston Villa beat Spurs

Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League after eleven years. The team of the Spanish coach Rubén Sellés lost 2-0 to Fulham in front of their own audience on Saturday and can therefore no longer escape relegation. Nottingham Forest took an important point at Chelsea in the fight against relegation: 2-2. Aston Villa defeated Tottenham Hotspur (2-1) and was therefore level with the number 6 of the Premier League in terms of points.

View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Premier League here.

Bundesliga (Germany)

• Bayern Munich – Schalke 04 6-0

• Union Berlin – Freiburg 4-2

• Eintracht Frankfurt – Mainz 3-0

• Bochum – Augsburg 3-2

• Wolfsburg – Hoffenheim 2-1

• 6.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Borussia Mönchengladbach

View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Bundesliga here.

Primera Division (Spain)

• Real Sociedad – Girona 2-2

• Osasuna – Almeria 3-1

• 6.30 pm: Villarreal – Athletic Club

• 9pm: Real Madrid – Getafe

View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Primera Division here.





Serie A (Italy)

• Salernitana – Atalanta 1-0

• 6pm: Spezia – AC Milan

• 8.45 pm: Inter – Sassuolo

View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Serie A here.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Ligue 1 (France)

• RC Strasbourg – OGC Nice 2-0

• 9 pm: Paris Saint-Germain – AC Ajaccio

View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Ligue 1 here.





Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)

Conference League Playoffs

• 6.15 pm: Cercle Brugge – KAA Gent

• 8.45 pm: Standard – Westerlo

View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Jupiler Pro League here.