No Premier League today, but FA Cup. Liverpool won 5-2 against Norwich City. Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk scored. Daley Blind won with Girona against Celta de Vigo (0-1) and so the Catalan stunt team is again the leader in Spain. Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen won against Bochum with Borussia Dortmund. Midweek match winner Memphis Depay has a starting place next to Antoine Griezmann at Atlético Madrid against Valencia. Follow all the standings and results below!

