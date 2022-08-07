In the first weekend of the new football season, not only the Eredivisie shoots out of the starting blocks. The ball is also rolling again in competition in France, England, Germany and Belgium these days. Today Erik ten Hag makes his debut in the Premier League as manager of Manchester United. Check the program here.
England
• 3 p.m.: Leicester City – Brentford 0-0
• 3 p.m.: Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0
• 5.30 pm: West Ham United – Manchester City
Germany
• 3.30 pm: VfB Stuttgart – RB Leipzig
• 5.30 pm: FC Cologne – Schalke 04
France
• Toulouse – Nice 1-1
• 3 p.m.: Angers – FC Nantes 0-0
• 3 p.m.: Lille – Auxerre 0-0
• 3 p.m.: Montpellier – Troyes 0-0
• 3 p.m.: Lens – Stade Brest 0-0
• 5:05 p.m.: Stade Rennais – FC Lorient
• 8.45 pm: Olympique Marseille – Stade de Reims
Belgium
• 1.30 pm: Standard – Cercle Brugge 0-0
• 16.00 hours: KAA Ghent – Westerlo
• 6.30 pm: Anderlecht – Seraing
• 21.00 o’clock: Royal Antwerp FC – Leuven
