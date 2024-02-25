With summaryOnly one game in the Premier League, but the other competitions are rolling on. In the Serie A, the Dutch-tinged top line-up between AC Milan (with Tijjani Reinders on the bench) and Atalanta (with Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon in the starting line-up) in San Siro. Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries easily won with leader Inter when they visited Lecce. Real Madrid hosts Sevilla, which is having a bad season, at 9 p.m.