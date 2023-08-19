Today there is another full schedule in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Today Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund will receive a visit from FC Köln. Wout Weghorst was missing at Hoffenheim due to muscle problems in his upper leg, while Jeremie Frimpong was important for Bayer Leverkusen with a goal and an assist. Via the links below you will stay informed of all intermediate positions and developments.
Premier League (England)
• Fulham – Brentford 0-3
• Liverpool – Bournemouth 3-1
• Wolverhampton Wanderers – Brighton 1-4
• 6.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
• 9pm: Manchester City v Newcastle United
Bundesliga (Germany)
• Bayer Leverkusen – RB Leipzig 3-2
• Augsburg – Borussia Monchengladbach 4-4
• Hoffenheim – Freiburg 1-2
• Stuttgart – Bochum 5-0
• Wolfsburg – Heidenheim 2-0
• 6.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Cologne
Primera Division (Spain)
• 5pm: Real Sociedad – Celta de Vigo
• 7.30pm: Almeria – Real Madrid
• 9:30 pm: Osasuna – Athletic Bilbao
Serie A (Italy)
• 6.30 pm: Frosinone – Napoli
• 6:30 pm: Empoli – Hellas Verona
• 8.45 pm: Inter – Monza
• 8.45 pm: Genoa – Fiorentina
Ligue 1 (France)
• 7 pm: Olympique Lyon – Montpellier
• 9 pm: Toulouse – Paris Saint-Germain
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
• 4 pm: Standard – Cercle Bruges
• 8.45 pm: Mechelen – Royale Union
