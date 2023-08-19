Today there is another full schedule in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Today Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund will receive a visit from FC Köln. Wout Weghorst was missing at Hoffenheim due to muscle problems in his upper leg, while Jeremie Frimpong was important for Bayer Leverkusen with a goal and an assist. Via the links below you will stay informed of all intermediate positions and developments.