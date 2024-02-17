Not only will there be football played in the Premier League on Saturday, but there are also plenty of great matches on the program abroad. In Germany, leader Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund (PSV's opponent on Tuesday) are in action. In the Premier League, Manchester City plays Chelsea at home tonight, but first title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool come into action. In Spain, matches for Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong with Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona are scheduled.