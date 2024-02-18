After Saturday's spectacle, there is plenty to do on the foreign fields on this football Sunday. For example, Bayern Munich visits VfL Bochum, Erik ten Hag plays with Manchester United at Luton Town, Real Madrid takes on Rayo Vallecano in a Madrid derby and AS Roma also comes into action between the matches with Feyenoord. View the program in the European top competitions below.

#LIVE #foreign #football #Azzouzi #Zirkzee #Bologna #win #Lazio