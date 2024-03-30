After the international break, the crucial phase of the 2023/2024 season begins in club football. On the way to the distribution of the prizes in the top European competitions, many great matches are scheduled for the Oranje internationals this weekend, a number of which will also meet each other. Teun Koopmeiners scored for Atalanta against reigning champions Napoli. View the program and all results and standings below.

#LIVE #foreign #football #Dutchtinted #Atalanta #partly #Koopmeiners #champions