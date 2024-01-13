There is plenty of football being played abroad again today. In the Premier League, Chelsea and Nathan Aké's Manchester City will play against Fulham and Newcastle United respectively. Six matches are scheduled in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund (Donyell Malen and Ian Maatsen), RB Leipzig (Xavi Simons) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Donny van de Beek) among others, who are allowed to show up and want to stay in touch with the top. There are also interesting posters on the program in La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. View the program below.