Real Madrid won the home game against Espanyol (3-1) today. The Madrilenians are in second place in the standings with 6 points less than leader FC Barcelona, ​​which will play tomorrow. Espanyol took the lead in the Bernabéu after eight minutes thanks to a hit by club top scorer Joselu. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team turned the quick backlog before half-time. The equalizer came midway through the first half. Vinícius Júnior came up from the left and hit the ball in the far corner. Even before the break, Éder Militão headed in a nice cross with the outside on the right of Aurélien Tchouameni. Marco Asensio made the third goal for Real Madrid deep in stoppage time.