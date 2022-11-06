Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE foreign football | De Vrij with Inter against Juventus, Gudelj and Rekik play Sevilla derby

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

Today there is another full program in the five major foreign competitions. Tonight, for example, Juventus and Inter will face each other in the Serie A and the city derby between Real Betis and Sevilla is still being played in Spain. In this widget we keep track of the program and all intermediate positions and results. At the bottom you will find the standings and other information of all competitions.

Premier League (England) schedule


Program La Liga (Spain)


Bundesliga program (Germany)


Program Serie A (Italy)


Program Ligue 1 (France)


Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)


Standings







Statistics







Watch all our football videos here.

#LIVE #foreign #football #Vrij #Inter #Juventus #Gudelj #Rekik #play #Sevilla #derby

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts