Friday, October 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE Foreign Football | De Jong and Danjuma start in clash between FC Barcelona and Villarreal

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in World Europe
0

After the painful defeat against Real Madrid, another test awaits Barcelona. At the Camp Nou, Arnaut Danjuma’s Villarreal is tonight’s opponent, which Barcelona must win to stay in the footsteps of leader Real Madrid. Through our live blog you will not miss anything from this match.


Sports editor


Latest update:
21:00









#LIVE #Foreign #Football #Jong #Danjuma #start #clash #Barcelona #Villarreal

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

October month of ADHD Awareness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended