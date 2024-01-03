With videoThere will be football in La Liga on Wednesday evening, where Daley Blind's surprisingly strong Girona will take on Atlético Madrid at home. Will Memphis Depay get playing time with the visitors? Leader Real Madrid, which has the same number of points as Girona, also plays against Mallorca. Furthermore, the battle for the French Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse is on the program and there are two matches in the Coppa Italia. View the results and standings below.