With videoToday there is another full program in the major foreign competitions.

Painful loss for Pascal Struijk with Leeds United

A very painful first Easter day for Leeds United. The club of defender Pascal Struijk lost 1-5 against Crystal Palace at Elland Road. Leeds had taken the lead after 21 minutes through striker Patrick Bamford, but Palace defender Marc Guéhi equalized shortly before the break. The visitors from south London made mincemeat of Leeds after the break with four hits within 32 minutes. Former national coach Roy Hodgson (75), who started as a coach in 1976, took over again from his successor Patrick Vieira in the international match period. Last week he already guided Palace to a late 2-1 win over Leicester City. Palace are now twelfth, six points above the relegation zone. Leeds are two points above the line in sixteenth place.





Alderweireld again important for Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp FC won the home match against Cercle Brugge 2-1. The team of coach Mark van Bommel is with two rounds to go on 66 points, three points below Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and five points below leader Racing Genk. After 34 rounds, the clubs in Belgium hand in half their points, after which the top four clubs compete for the championship in the play-offs.

Cercle Brugge took the lead after 42 minutes via Dino Hotic. In the 72nd minute, Antwerp came alongside through an own goal from Boris Popovic. From a penalty after a light handball, Antwerp captain Toby Alderweireld made the winning 2-1 in the 85th minute, after the former defender of Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur also scored two late goals in the away match at SV Zulte Waregem last week.

Vincent Janssen was substituted after 70 minutes, Calvin Stengs shortly after the winning 2-1. Gyrano Kerk came in immediately after the break. Antwerp will also play the final of the Croky Cup against KV Mechelen on Sunday 30 April at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Toby Alderweireld cheers after his winning goal. ©AFP



Racing Genk loses at Standard Liège

Racing Genk has lost the away match at Standard Liège. The leader in the Jupiler Pro League lost 2-0 and saw pursuers Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Royal Antwerp FC come closer. Genk still has two points ahead of Union, which drew 1-1 at AA Gent on Saturday. Antwerp won 2-1 against Cercle Brugge. The team of coach Mark van Bommel follows on five points.

Philip Zinckernagel opened the score for the home team after half an hour. After goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt saved a bet by former Vitesse player Noah Ohio, Zinckernagel was able to score from the rebound. A few minutes later, the Dane was awarded a penalty after Ángelo Preciado fouled him. From 11 meters he shot in the 2-0.

Anderlecht plays a draw in the run-up to AZ home

Anderlecht missed out on expensive points in the Jupiler Pro League when it comes to qualifying for the play-offs for European football. The Belgian record champion got stuck in his own Lotto Park in Brussels on a 0-0 draw against Westerlo and was lucky, because the best chances were for the PhD student who is performing excellently this season. Because of the draw, Anderlecht remain ninth with 46 points, Westerlo is seventh with 49 points. Charleroi is still in between with 48 points. The top four clubs in the Belgian league still compete in the play-offs for the national title, the numbers 5 to 8 still play play-offs for a ticket for the Conference League. There are still two rounds to go after this weekend, so Anderlecht still have a chance of finishing eighth. Anderlecht will visit AZ in Brussels on Thursday and will visit leader Racing Genk next Sunday. After the away match at AZ on Thursday April 20, Anderlecht will close the regular competition for three days against KV Mechelen, which will play the Belgian cup final against Royal Antwerp FC a week later.

Dallinga makes sixteenth goal for Toulouse

Thijs Dallinga scored again for Toulouse in the away match at Montpellier. Dallinga was not in the starting line-up, but came on after nine minutes to replace the injured captain Brecht Dejaegere. After half an hour, Dallinga opened the score. Farès Chaïbi lifted the score to 0-2 in the 85th minute, after which Elye Wahi made it an exciting final phase with the 1-2 in the 88th minute in the battle between the clubs from the south of France. The 22-year-old striker from Groningen now has twelve hits in Ligue 1 in 29 league matches. In addition, he scored four times in five matches in the Coupe de France, in which Toulouse qualified for the final against FC Nantes in the Stade de France on Thursday evening.

