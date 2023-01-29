Today is another full program in the major foreign competitions. Cody Gakpo has a starting place for Liverpool against Brighton in the FA Cup. There is also action in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this widget we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.
