Today there is another full schedule in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Tonight defending champion Manchester City will take on Newcastle United and FC Köln will visit Borussia Dortmund. Via the links below you will stay informed of all intermediate positions and developments.

#LIVE #foreign #football #Bellingham #shows #Real #Madrid #Osimhen #helps #Napoli #win