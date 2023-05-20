Today there is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this article we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.
Premier League (England)
• 1.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur – Brentford 1-3
• 4pm: Bournemouth – Manchester United
• 4pm: Liverpool – Aston Villa
• 4pm: Fulham – Crystal Palace
• 4pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers – Everton
• 6.30pm: Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
Bundesliga (Germany)
• 3.30 pm: Hoffenheim – Union Berlin
• 3.30 pm: Schalke 04 – Eintracht Frankfurt
• 3.30 pm: Hertha BSC – VfL Bochum
• 3.30 pm: Werder Bremen – FC Köln
• 6.30 pm: Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig
Primera Division (Spain)
• 2 pm: Girona – Villarreal
• 4.15 pm: Athletic Club – Celta de Vigo
• 6:30 pm: Almería – Majorca
• 6.30 pm: Getafe – Elche
• 9 pm: FC Barcelona – Real Sociedad
Serie A (Italy)
• 3 pm: Cremonese – Bologna
• 6 pm: Atalanta – Hellas Verona
• 8.45 pm: AC Milan – Sampdoria
Ligue 1 (France)
• 5 pm: FC Nantes – Montpellier HSC
• 9 pm: Lille OSC – Olympique Marseille
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Conference League Playoffs
• 6.15 pm: Westerlo – Standard
• 8.45 pm: KAA Gent – Cercle Brugge
