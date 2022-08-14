Today again plenty of top football in the major foreign competitions. The London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur is played, but Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also in action. And will Georginio Wijnaldum make his debut on behalf of AS Roma? Follow all matches live via our match center and view the complete program and the results below.
Premier League
• Nottingham Forest – West Ham United 1-0
• 5.30 pm: Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur 1-0
La Liga
• 5.30 pm: Cadiz – Real Sociedad 0-1
• 7.30 pm: Valencia – Girona
• 10 pm: Almeria – Real Madrid
Bundesliga
• FSV Mainz 05 – Union Berlin 0-0
• 5.30 pm: Bayern Munich – VfL Wolfsburg 1-0
Serie A
• 6.30 pm: Fiorentina – Cremonese
• 6.30 pm: Lazio – Bolgona
• 8.45 pm: Salernitana – AS Roma
• 8.45 pm: Spezia – Empoli
league 1
• AC Ajaccio – RC Lens 0-0
• AJ Auxerre – Angers SCO 2-2
• Stade de Reims – Clermont 2-4
• Troyes AC – Toulouse 0-3
• 5:05 p.m.: OGC Nice – RC Strasbourg 1-0
• 8.45 pm: Stade Brest – Olympique Marseille
Jupiler Pro League
• St. Truiden – RSC Anderlecht 0-3
• 16.00 hours: KAS Eupen – Royal Antwerp FC
• 6.30 pm: OH Leuven – Club Brugge
• 21.00 o’clock: Zulte Waregem – KRC Genk
