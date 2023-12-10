Today there is another full program in the five major foreign competitions, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Manchester City takes on PhD candidate Luton Town with Nathan Aké. Furthermore, Frenkie de Jong’s FC Barcelona will play against Daley Blind’s Girona and the cracker between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United is scheduled to take place in England. Follow all standings and results below.

#LIVE #foreign #football #Aké #ManCity #quickly #reverse #deficit #Atlético #wins #Depay