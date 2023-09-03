With videoArnaut Danjuma and Nathan Aké scored their goal today in the Premier League. Danjuma scored a point for Everton (2-2 against Sheffield United) while Aké made the important 2-1 in Manchester City’s 5-1 home win against Fulham. The Brighton & Hove Albion of Joël Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke gave Ajax a huge warning. The Europa League opponent of the team from Amsterdam won 3-1 against Champions League participant Newcastle United.

Premier League

• Sheffield United – Everton 2-2

• Brentford – Bournemouth 2-2

• Burnley – Tottenham Hotspur 2-5

• Chelsea – Nottingham Forest 0-1

• Manchester City – Fulham 5-1

• Brighton & Hove Albion – Newcastle United 3-1

Nathan Aké and Arnaut Danjuma score, hat-trick Erling Haaland

Nathan Aké contributed with a questionable header to a big 5-1 victory over Kenny Tete’s Fulham. When Aké headed the ball towards the goal, Manuel Akanji was offside, but not a nuisance according to the referee. The Orange-international took care of the important 2-1, after which Erling Haaland made another hat-trick in the second half and brought his season total to six.

Walked with Manchester City’s victory The Citizens three points away from Chelsea. The Blues, where Noni Madueke and Ian Maatsen came on, lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest at home. Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, is fourth in the Premier League after tonight with three points less than leader Manchester City. The team of Joël Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke, opponent of Ajax in the Europa League, made mincemeat of Champions League participant Newcastle United in-house. Went without the injured Sven Botman The Magpies 3-1 down in Brighton. The Irishman Evan Ferguson made a hat-trick and with that the Orange, which will play against Ireland on September 10, has also been warned. Callum Wilson saved the honor on behalf of the visitors from Newcastle. See also Hungary delays EU sanctions against Russia

Thanks to Arnaut Danjuma’s first league goal, Everton, who rents the Dutchman from Villarreal, has one point left in the away match against Sheffield United. With a 2-1 deficit, the former player of NEC and Club Brugge, among others, equalized on a pass from Nathan Patterson: 2-2. There was no more scoring after that. It was Everton’s first point after three Premier League defeats. Danjuma had already helped his club to a tight victory (1-2) earlier in the week in a game for the League Cup at Doncaster Rovers. There he made the winning goal two minutes before the end.

Bundesliga

• Augsburg – VfL Bochum 2-2

• Bayer Leverkusen – SV Darmstadt 5-1

• Hoffenheim – VfL Wolfsburg 3-1

• VfB Stuttgart – Freiburg 5-0

• Werder Bremen – FSV Mainz 4-0

• Borussia Mönchengladbach – Bayern Munich 1-2

De Ligt-less Bayern Munich escapes

Daley Blind left for Girona on a free transfer earlier this summer, while Ryan Gravenberch made a close transfer to Liverpool. Matthijs de Ligt is therefore still the only Dutchman at Bayern Munich, but the Orange defender sees the central duo in Munich nowadays being formed by Dayot Upamecano and Min-jae Kim. From the bench, De Ligt saw how after 30 minutes of play Ko Itakura (former FC Groningen player) made the 1-0 on behalf of Borussia Mönchengladbach on a pass from Maximilian Wöber (former Ajax player). After the break, Bayern Munich still put things in order. Leroy Sané took care of the 1-1 after just under an hour, after which eighteen-year-old Mathys Tel determined the final score at 1-2 three minutes before the end. See also HS Helsinki | The special feature of the favorite application on mobile phones became a machine that hooks young people

Mathys Tel is the celebrated man at Bayern Munich. © REUTERS



Two assists for Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong, who has not been selected by Orange national coach Ronald Koeman for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland, continues to do well at Bayer Leverkusen. With two assists, the wing defender was partly responsible for the big 5-1 win over SV Darmstadt 98. Due to the big win, Bayer Leverkusen is now first in the Bundesliga with nine points from three games. Wout Weghorst played a special home game with Hoffenheim. His old club VfL Wolfsburg came to visit. Weghorst, who took yellow, did not score, but his team did win 3-1. Sepp van den Berg’s FSV Mainz 05 crashed hard. The former defender of PEC Zwolle, who is rented from Liverpool, had to swallow a 4-0 defeat at Werder Bremen.

Jeremie Frimpong (right) celebrates with his teammates.. © ANP/EPA



La Liga

• Real Sociedad – Granada 5-3

• Real Madrid – Getafe 2-1

• Deportivo Alaves – Valencia 1-0

• 9:00 pm | Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano

Jude Bellingham does it again for Real Madrid

There is currently no measure on Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. The Royal threatened to draw 1-1 against Getafe at home, but that was not counted for the twenty-year-old Englishman. Bellingham, who came over from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros this summer, has already scored against Athletic Bilbao, twice against Almería and he made the only goal against Celta de Vigo and on Saturday he was also the match winner against Getafe with a goal in the 95th minute . As a result, Real Madrid is still clear with twelve points from four games.





Series A

• Bologna – Cagliari 2-1

• Udinese – Frosinone 0-0

• 8.45 pm | Atalanta Bergamo-Monza

• 8.45 pm | Napoli-Lazio Joshua Zirkzee helped Bologna to a 2-1 win against Cagliari. The 22-year-old Dutchman made it 1-1 after an hour’s play, after which Bologna ultimately had three points left over from the home game in which Sam Beukema and Jesper Karlsson also had a base spot.





League 1

• Stade Brest – Stade Rennes 0-0

• 9:00 pm | AS Monaco – RC Lens





ProLeague

• Cercle Brugge – Westerlo 2-1

• KV Mechelen – KAS Eupen 1-0

• 8.45 pm | Standard Liege – RWD Molenbeek

