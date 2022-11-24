Player to watch out for today at the World Cup in Qatar: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Of course, the World Cup in Qatar will be played again today. With Morocco – Croatia (11 a.m.), Germany – Japan (2 p.m.), Spain – Costa Rica (5 p.m.) and Belgium – Canada (8 p.m.), we get no less than four games. Every day we highlight a player on the basis of a few figures. Today: Kevin De Bruyne, midfielder and taste maker of Belgium.