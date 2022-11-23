Danish captain Simon Kjaer about OneLove band: ‘Ridiculous that FIFA puts us in this position’

In a black walk-in shirt, Simon Kjaer stepped onto the field of the Education City stadium on Tuesday afternoon, as captain of the Danish national team. It was the first visible protest by a participant in the World Cup in Qatar. “It is ridiculous in what position FIFA has put us in,” Kjaer told this site after the match against Tunisia (0-0).