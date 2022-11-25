National coach Ecuador: “If it’s up to Enner Valencia, he always plays”

There is a good chance that Enner Valencia, the star of Ecuador, will ‘just’ appear at the kick-off against the Orange tomorrow. ,,I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but it must not have any consequences”, said national coach Gustavo Alfaro, who also got his gram for the national press following the first surprises at the World Cup.