France has traveled to Qatar as the defending champion, but the World Cup has never been won by the same country twice in a row. Can Didier Deschamps change that with his team? France, which will compete against the Australia of national coach Graham Arnold from 8 p.m., was plagued by quite a few injuries in the run-up to the World Cup. Follow our live blog here.
