An unexpected defeat against Cameroon almost cost Brazil the group win at the World Cup in Qatar. The stars of national coach Tite are on edge again for the round of 16 and feel strengthened by the return of Neymar. The only question is whether he will be back in the base immediately. South Korea managed to get through to the knockout phase thanks to a surprising victory over Portugal. You can follow the game live here from 8 p.m.

