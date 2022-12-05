World Cup Football Podcast | “Kylian Mbappé is the big star of this World Cup and that’s why France is the favourite”

The Dutch team trained relaxed in Qatar yesterday, one day after the victory over America. On the same day, Kylian Mbappé lived up to his star status. He can prepare for the quarter-final against England, while the Orange is looking forward to the clash with Argentina. In the AD World Cup Football podcast, Etienne Verhoeff talks to Maarten Wijffels about leaders in a team, the lack of Ryan Gravenberch and cameraman Andries Noppert.