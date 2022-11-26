Argentina saw its 36-game unbeaten run end against world number 51 Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Lionel Messi and co must not lose to Mexico, which previously played 0-0 against Poland, because then it will be over for the two-time world champion. There was no score yet at half time: 0-0. You can follow this crucial duel closely in our live blog.
