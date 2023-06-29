The Brazilian justice continues this Thursday the trial against former President Jair

Bolsonaro, charged with abuse of power and misuse of the media.

This is a case where, if found guilty, Bolsonaro could lose his political rights for the next 8 years, with which he could not stand for the next presidential elections, in 2026.



The central cause of the trial, which began last Thursday, is a meeting to which

Bolsonaro summoned fifty foreign ambassadors to the official residence of the Presidency, on July 18, 2022, to seriously discredit the electoral system and accuse the Justice of maneuvering in favor of the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The ex-president already received a first vote in favor of his disqualification in the trial before the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and, This Thursday, the analysis and vote of the other six magistrates that make up the electoral court are expected and that will define the political future of the right-wing leader.

In this Tuesday’s session, the investigating judge in the process against Bolsonaro found him guilty of abuse of power in the 2022 elections and voted in favor of disqualifying him for 8 years.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The magistrate Benedito Gonçalves considered proven that Bolsonaro used his then position as head of state “to degrade the electoral environment”, “incite a state of collective paranoia” and fabricate “conspiracy theories” with “false information” and “egregious lies”.

“It is not possible to close your eyes to the anti-democratic effects of violent speeches and lies that jeopardize the credibility of the electoral Justice,” said the investigating judge in the summary reading of his vote, of 382 pages in total.

This Thursday the third plenary session resumes, when the other six judges will continue to demonstrate. Although a postponement of the trial is not ruled out, in the event that one of the magistrates requests more time to examine the case.

