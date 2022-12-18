Argentina seeks to take the World Cup against the current champion, France. The two teams meet at the Lusail Stadiums in Qatar for their third star in their history. Follow the highlights of the meeting.

Messi’s Argentina tries again and France seeks to defend its title of World Cup champion. The ‘Albiceleste’ and ‘Les bleus’ face each other in the Qatar 2022 final at the Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

After losing the final in Brazil 2014, World soccer star Lionel Messi seeks revenge with a radically different squad. The ’10’ arrives with five goals and three assists.

The team led by Lionel Scaloni combines the experience with the youth of many of its players who played in their first World Cup. Highlights in the midfield are Enzo Fernández and the team’s second goalscorer, Julián Álvarez.

France also arrived in Qatar with a different squad than the 2018 Russian champions. Injuries left out figures like Pogba and Kanté, crucial for ‘Les bleus’ four years ago.

But Didier Dechamps has been able to rebuild the team with names like Tchouaméni or Upamecano, among many others.

In the confirmed line-ups, the presence of Ángel Di María in the Albiceleste team stands out. The ’11’ player had not started as a starter in the two previous matches. For his part, Marcos Acuña, who had a great performance in the semifinal, will start on the bench due to physical discomfort.

On the French side, doubts about some sensitive absences were dispelled. Rabiot and Varane return after missing the game against Morocco due to the so-called ‘camel virus’.

Follow the main actions of the party: