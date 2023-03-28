This Monday the draws for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, from 7 pm

32 teams will participate in the CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Phase and another 32 in CONMEBOL Sudamericana. Participating clubs will meet their Group Phase rivals.

In Libertadores, the 32 teams (being 28 teams classified directly, plus the 4 teams classified from Phase 3), which will be divided into 8 groups of 4 clubs each, will play the Group Phase.

In Sudamericana, the 32 teams (being 16 teams classified directly and the 16 teams classified from the First Phase), which will be divided into 8 groups of four clubs each, will play the Group Phase.

In the Copa Libertadores, the teams waiting to find out their fate are Atlético Nacional, Medellín and Deportivo Pereira.

In the Libertadores there is no Colombian seeded. Nacional goes to pot 2, which also includes Libertad, Internacional de Porto Alegre, Barcelona, ​​Racing, Corinthians, Colo Colo and Fluminense.

Pereira, for being a rookie, and Medellín, for arriving from the previous phases, will be in the weakest hype, in theory. The current Colombian soccer champion cannot cross paths with Nacional, since two teams from the same country are not allowed to be in the same group. However, there is an exception with those who arrive from the previous phases and there is no restriction, so a classic between Nacional and Medellín can take place.

In Sudamericana, Santa Fe, Millonarios and Tolima will meet their rivals for the group stage.

The formula is very similar in the Copa Sudamericana, with good news for Santa Fe, who won the title in 2015 to be seeded. It will not meet Peñarol, São Paulo, Santos, Liga de Quito, Estudiantes, Emelec or San Lorenzo, which, in theory, are the strongest teams in this edition.

In this tournament there will be no Colombian crosses in this instance. Tolima will go to pot 2 and Millonarios, by regulation, will be in pot 4 as one of the teams that came from the previous instances of the Copa Libertadores.

