This Monday the draws for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

​

(You may be interested: Conmebol defines details of the draw in Libertadores and Sudamericana)

32 teams will participate in the CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Phase and another 32 in CONMEBOL Sudamericana. Participating clubs get to know their Group Phase rivals.

Libertadores Cup

Brahian Palacios (left) scored a great goal to put Nacional ahead. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

In Libertadores, the 32 teams (being 28 teams classified directly, plus the 4 teams classified from Phase 3), which will be divided into 8 groups of 4 clubs each, will play the Group Phase.

In Copa Libertadores, the Colombian teams participating in this phase are Atlético Atlético Nacional, Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Pereira.

The third of each group will play a play-off with the second of the Copa Sudamericana. The winners continue in that tournament, in the round of 16.

Group A: Flamengo (Bra), Racing (Arg), Aucas (Ecu), Ñublense (Chi)

Group B: National (Uru), Inter (Bra), Metropolitans (Ven), Ind Medellin (Col)

Group C: Palmeiras (Bra), Barcelona (Ecu), Bolívar (Bol), Cerro Porteño (Par)

Group D: River Plate (Arg), Fluminense (Bra), The Strongest (Bol), Sporting Cristal (Per)

Group E: Ind. del Valle (Ecu), Corinthians (Bra), Argentinos (Arg), Liverpool (Uru)

Group F: Boca Juniors (Arg), Colo Colo (Chi), Monagas (Ven), Pereira (Col)

Group G: Paranaense (Bra), Libertad (Par), Alianza Lima (Peru), Mineiro (Bra)

Group H: Olimpia (Pair), National Athletic (Col)Melgar (Peru), Board of Trustees (Arg)

South American Cup

Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

In Sudamericana, the 32 teams (being 16 teams classified directly and the 16 teams classified from the First Phase), which will be divided into 8 groups of four clubs each, will play the Group Phase.

In Sudamericana, Santa Fe, Millonarios and Tolima met their rivals for the group stage.

The formula is very similar in the Copa Sudamericana, with good news for Santa Fe, who won the title in 2015 to be seeded.

Group A: LDU Quito, Botafogo, César Vallejo, Magallanes

Group B: Emelec, Guarani, Danube, Hurricane

Group C: Students, Bragantino, Oriente Petrolero, Tacuary

Group D: Sao Paulo, tolimaTiger, Puerto Cabello

Group E: Santos, Newell’s, Blooming, Audax

Group F: Peñarol, Defense and Justice, América MG, millionaires

Group G: Santa FeUniversity (Peru), Goiás (Brazil), Gymnastics and Fencing (Argentina)

Group H: San Lorenzo​, Palestinian, Estudiantes Mérida, Fortaleza

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news