One more year, the Congress of Deputies celebrates the anniversary of the Spanish Constitution and, as always, the speech of the president of the Chamber, in this case, Francina Armengolis the central element of the act. The main representatives of State institutions, as well as social and political organizations, are invited to the event. Some political groups will not participate in the commemoration of the Magna Carta of 1978, such as the sovereigntists ERC, Junts, EH Bildu, PNV or BNG. Neither does the extreme right, Vox.