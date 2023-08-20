LIVE: Follow James Rodríguez’s first game as a starter with Sao Paulo

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The tricolor from São Paulo receives the leader of the Brazilian Championship, Botafogo, at the Morumbí.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Jámes Rodríguez plays his first game as a starter with Sao Paulo, his new team, this Saturday. He faces the leader of the Brazilian championship, Botafogo, in the Morumbí.
The Colombian debuted with his new squad last Sunday, when Sao Paulo drew 1-1 against Flamengo. James was a substitute and entered the second stage.
Follow the game here:
First arrival of the visitor: Eduardo arrives in the area and finishes off crossed, the ball goes astray.
The first goal option
Lucas Perri, the Botafogo goalkeeper, beat Juan, who finished off after a good pass from James.
First change in Sao Paulo
Very early, Pablo Maia leaves the field, after 9 minutes. Luan entered his league. Sao Paulo has a mixed roster thinking about their Copa Sudamericana duel.
It is difficult for Sao Paulo to arrive under pressure from Botafogo.
