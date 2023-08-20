Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Follow James Rodríguez’s first game as a starter with Sao Paulo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Follow James Rodríguez’s first game as a starter with Sao Paulo

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

The tricolor from São Paulo receives the leader of the Brazilian Championship, Botafogo, at the Morumbí.

Jámes Rodríguez plays his first game as a starter with Sao Paulo, his new team, this Saturday. He faces the leader of the Brazilian championship, Botafogo, in the Morumbí.

The Colombian debuted with his new squad last Sunday, when Sao Paulo drew 1-1 against Flamengo. James was a substitute and entered the second stage.

Follow the game here:

First arrival of the visitor: Eduardo arrives in the area and finishes off crossed, the ball goes astray.

The first goal option

Lucas Perri, the Botafogo goalkeeper, beat Juan, who finished off after a good pass from James.

First change in Sao Paulo

Very early, Pablo Maia leaves the field, after 9 minutes. Luan entered his league. Sao Paulo has a mixed roster thinking about their Copa Sudamericana duel.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Follow #James #Rodríguezs #game #starter #Sao #Paulo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ecowas delegation spoke to military junta and Niger President Bazoum in Niger

Ecowas delegation spoke to military junta and Niger President Bazoum in Niger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result