After additional investigation, the police assume that there were no more than three victims in the two shootings in Rotterdam’s Erasmus MC and on Heiman Dullaertplein. The police confirmed this after there was still some uncertainty on Thursday evening whether there were possibly more victims. The first flowers were left on Friday morning at the Heiman Dullaertplein in Rotterdam. In the hall of the Erasmus MC there are sunflowers in memory of teacher Jurgen Damen, who was shot dead in the hospital. Follow all developments surrounding the aftermath of the shootings in Rotterdam in our live blog.

