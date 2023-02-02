At least two people were killed and seven injured in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, according to regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko, when a rocket landed on an apartment building. Kirilenko posted a photo with his Telegram post. It shows a four-storey building that has suffered extensive damage. Follow all developments of the war in our live blog below.
#LIVE #Fled #Wagner #commander #regrets #fighting #Ukraine #dead #Kramatorsk #missile #attack
NATO | IS: The majority of Finns would not expect Sweden to participate in NATO ratifications
28 percent of those who responded to the survey are of the opinion that NATO should be joined together with...
Leave a Reply