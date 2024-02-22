Former Minister of Justice and Public Security Flávio Dino, 55 years old, takes office this Thursday (22.Feb.2024) as the new minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), replacing minister Rosa Weber, who retired in September 30, 2023.

Dino was questioned in the Senate on December 13, where he was approved by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), after 10 hours and 2 minutes, by 17 votes against 10. In the Senate plenary, the former minister's name received 47 votes in favor and 31 against. Approval was tight and the name of the former minister and former senator was resisted among opposition congressmen.

Watch live: