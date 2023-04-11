Minister of Justice and Public Security attends session of the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, participates this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023) in a session of the Commission for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime of the Chamber. The collegiate invited Dino to speak about the changes in the firearms control policy and the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers by right-wing extremists on January 8. The minister should also be asked about the visit he made to Complexo da Maré, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the increase in land invasions registered in the first months of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The session will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

