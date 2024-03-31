Five people were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine on Sunday. Russia launched sixteen cruise missiles and eleven attack drones at targets in Ukraine. Nine of both were shot down, the Ukrainian air force reported on Sunday. Nevertheless, infrastructure in the Odesa region was affected, resulting in a large-scale power outage. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.
