WITH VIDEOThe first two suspects in the attack on a concert hall near Moscow will be brought before a court in the Russian capital on Sunday evening, which must decide on their pre-trial detention. The alleged gunmen are accused of 'terrorism' and face life imprisonment, according to Russian news agencies. The death toll from the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall claimed by Islamic State (IS) has now risen to at least 137, including three children, the Commission of Inquiry reported earlier today. Follow everything about the attack in our live blog.