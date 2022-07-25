The first grain ships from Ukraine could set sail this week, according to the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure. As soon as a gas turbine from the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline on loan in Canada is returned to Russia for maintenance, it will be installed immediately. After that, as much gas as “technologically possible” can be pumped through it, according to the Kremlin. Keep up to date with developments in Ukraine via our live blog.

#LIVE #grain #ships #set #sail #week #Kremlin #gas #Nord #Stream