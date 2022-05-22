Manchester City can become champions of England for the eighth time today. Pep Guardiola’s team defends a one-point lead over Liverpool on the last day of play. The title fight will also be decided in Italy today. AC Milan has the best papers, but Internazionale still has a chance if its fellow townsman is defeated.
Premier League
Arsenal v Everton 3-1
Brighton – West Ham United 1-1
Burnley v Newcastle United 0-1
Chelsea – Watford 1-0
Crystal Palace – Manchester United 1-0
Norwich City – Tottenham Hotspur 0-2
Leicester City v Southampton 1-0
Brentford v Leeds United 0-0
Liverpool – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1
Manchester City – Aston Villa 0-1
La Liga
5.30 pm: Elche CF – Getafe CF 1-1
8pm: Granada CF – RCD Espanyol
8pm: CA Osasuna – RCD Mallorca
8 p.m.: Deportivo Alavés – Cádiz CF
10pm: FC Barcelona – Villarreal CF
10 pm: Sevilla FC – Athletic Club
10 p.m.: Real Sociedad – Atletico Madrid
Serie A
• Spezia – Napoli 0-3 (temporarily suspended after 10 minutes due to smoke bombs and fans on the field)
6 p.m.: Internazionale – Sampdoria
6 p.m.: Sassuolo – AC Milan
9 pm: Salernitana – Udinese
9 pm: Venice – Cagliari
Jupiler Pro League
4 pm: Union – Antwerp
6.30 pm: Club Brugge – Anderlecht
