At the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Max Verstappen won a grand prix for the first time on May 15, 2016 as the youngest Formula 1 driver ever (18 years old). Seven years after his first-ever GP victory, the two-time world champion is chasing his 40th GP victory in Barcelona. At 1.30 pm Verstappen, Nyck de Vries and the other drivers will start the first free practice.
