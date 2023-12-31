The major fireworks shows scheduled around midnight in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague will continue for the time being. The organizers and the municipalities involved say that the signals are green despite the strong wind, but that a final decision will be made later in the day. The fireworks shows in Hilversum, Hoek van Holland, Tilburg, Hilversum and Waddinxveen, among others, have been canceled. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.