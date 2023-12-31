A 19-year-old man died in a fireworks incident in Haarlem just before New Year's Eve. The young man is the second fireworks death this New Year. A man (36) died in Neeritter in Limburg on Saturday. A 2-year-old child was injured in a balcony fire in Den Bosch. The Eye Hospital in Rotterdam received 18 people with injuries and calls it an old-fashioned horror night. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

