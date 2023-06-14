– Vladimir Putin has made itself known about the Ukrainian counter-offensive. According to the Russian president, the opposing party has suffered huge losses. So there would ten times as many Ukrainian soldiers have died than Russian and the Ukrainians lost more than 160 tanks to only 54 Russian ones.

– The Netherlands would be in June been informed last year by Ukrainian plans to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline. It was the Dutch military intelligence service MIVD who learned about the sabotage plans from a source in Ukraine and then informed American colleagues. Thereafter warned the CIA Ukraine did not implement the plans.

– A few days after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the river Dnipro in the south of Ukraine the water level drops in the flooded war zone, the authorities report.