Another important test for Fiorentina. Today at the Franchi, Vincenzo Italiano’s team faces Monaco to continue preparing for the restart of the official matches, scheduled for 4 January.
Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano, Dodò, Ranieri, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Mandragora, White; Benassi, Bonaventura, Saponara; Cabral
Munich (4-4-2): cloud; Aguilar, Badiashile, Daland, Caio Henrique; Camara, Golovin, Magassa, Ben Seghir; Gelson Martins, Boadu
December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 15:12)
