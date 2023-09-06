Live this Wednesday (September 6, 2023) opens a series of webinars on the tax system; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

O fiber (Brazil Europe Integration Forum) promotes, this Wednesday (September 6, 2023), the 1st webinar of a series on tax challenges in a digital and global economy scenario. A live “Independence or death? The new cry of the tax system on the margins of a reform” will be at 11 am (Brasília time) and at 3 pm (Lisbon time), with streaming at the channel of Power360 on Youtube.

the minister Gilmar Mendesof stf (Federal Supreme Court), will deliver the opening speech. This Wednesday’s debate is mediated by Hadassah Santanacoordinator of Taxation Group 4.0teacher of FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) and postdoctoral degree in Tax Law from UNB (University of Brasilia). Participate:

Alberto Barreixconsultant of BID (Inter-American Development Bank) and the Ciat (Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations) and advisory member of the global forum of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development);

Paulo Caliendolawyer and professor of the graduate program in law of the PUC-RS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul), where he coordinates Gtax (Group for Advanced Research in Tax Law); It is

Kaliane Abreua lawyer working for companies PwC It is Ernst&Young and co-founder of the WLF group (Women Leaders in Fintech).

In all, there will be 4 webinars in September and October. The events will serve as a basis for the “Future of Taxation” forum, which will be held on November 6th and 7th, in person, at the Coimbra University, in Portugal. The series is supported by IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research) and the Legal Institute of the Faculty of Law of the University of Coimbra.

Watch the webinar.

Fibe and the integration

Headquartered in Lisbon and formalized in October 2021, the fiber (Brazil Europe Integration Forum) is a private, non-profit organization. The purpose is to be a space for continuous dialogue for the promotion and dissemination of knowledge, aiming at greater socioeconomic integration between Brazil and Europe, especially Portugal.