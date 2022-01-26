After a number of slight increases, the number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals has decreased slightly again today. There are fewer than 250 people with corona complaints on the ICs. As of today, the GGDs will receive help from commercial test companies. By the end of the week, they will be able to perform about 50,000 tests per day. The GGDs themselves are at their maximum capacity with about 150,000 tests per day. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

