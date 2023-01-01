The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), takes office this Sunday (1st.Jan.2023), in Brasília. Throughout the afternoon, the PT member will fulfill commitments at the Planalto Palace, at the National Congress and at Itamaraty. Elected in the 2nd round with 50.90% of the valid votes, the PT will be the 1st person to reach the Presidency of Brazil 3 times in a democratic way.

With the trip of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the USA on Friday (Dec. 30), the current Chief Executive will not pass the sash to his successor. O Driveexclusive newsletter for subscribers produced by the Power360anticipated this information on December 2, 2022.

Watch live:

“LULAPALOOZA”

In addition to the inauguration, Brasilia will have a series of concerts. According to Janja, the future 1st lady and inauguration coordinator, the expectation for the Festival of the Future is an audience of at least 300,000 people.

Among the artists confirmed for the event are Fernanda Abreu, Leoni, the future Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, Otto, Maria Rita, Gaby Amarantos, Odair José, Martinho da Vila, Chico César and Pabllo Vittar. The shows will take place from 6:30 pm on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Read show times: