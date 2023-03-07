Our lives are the rivers that flow into the sea, which is the biopic. This could be the motto of Miguel Bosé, Nacho Vidal and Bárbara Rey, to name the last three names that have just led their lives to television fiction in Spain. They just opened bose (SkyShowtime) and Nacho (Atresplayer Premium), and has just finished its broadcast Christ and King (Atresplayer Premium).

Of course, the phenomenon of television biography is not new, nor has it been worked on very well in Spain, there we have the entire collection of tvmovies and biographical miniseries that were produced at the beginning of the last decade, a flurry that subsided, among other issues, due to legal issues (see the trial that Isabel Pantoja won against Mediaset for my gypsy). At the same time, he is backed by an international rally. We can read bose in the wake of Luis Miguel (Netflix) and Nacho in the one of pam and tommy (Disney+), although there is no direct cause-effect relationship between ours and foreign ones.

The waters of cinematographic and television biographies are stormy and have everything, like in an apothecary. We have enjoyed three excellent seasons american crime story that have taken the genre, traditionally undervalued, to another level, because they have not only told their protagonists, but also the environment that gave birth to them. It is necessary to celebrate that certain characters have understood that showing their shadows is not only more profitable, but also leads to better stories. At the same time and to make myself a Carrie Bradshaw, I can’t help but wonder why it’s easier to show Barbara Rey in bed with King Juan Carlos, as it happens in Christ and Kingthan to produce a fiction equivalent to save the king (HBO Max). I answer myself. How much is left to tell. They just need to let us.

